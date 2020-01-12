Say it isn’t so! Tony Fernandes to exit Twitter, says social media becoming ‘angry place’

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said today he wants to shut down his Twitter account because he finds that social media has become an angry place. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — AirAsia Berhad Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said today he wants to shut down his Twitter account because he finds that social media has become an angry place.

In a tweet today, the social media savvy CEO who has 1.3 million followers on the platform, said that lately there have been too many falsehoods and negativity being posted on Twitter.

“Having closed Facebook time is coming to shut down Twitter. Bene (sic) such a fan but too much negativity and falsehood and anger. It’s been an amazing ride.

“Feel much better now not on Facebook and am sure it will be even better without Twitter. Social media has become an angry place,” he said.

Having closed Facebook time is coming to shut down Twitter. Bene such a fan but to much negativity and falsehood and anger. It’s been an amazing ride. Feel much better now not on Facebook and am sure will be even better without Twitter. Social media has become an angry place. — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) January 12, 2020

Since he opened an account in 2008, the budget airline tycoon had tweeted more than 21,400 times.

In March last year, Fernandes had already shut down his Facebook account due to the amount of “hate” that was on the platform after the live-streaming terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

However, at the time of publishing his account is still available.