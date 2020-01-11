Cops at tourist spots to undergo English classes in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim gives a speech at Perumahan Awam Seri Perak, Sentul, January 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — In conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020), police officers and personnel on duty at tourist spots will undergo English classes so that they can provide good friendly service to tourists.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said he had discussed with several parties to hold intensive classes for the policemen involved to improve their English language proficiency.

“Tourists will normally turn to the police to ask for assistance and this English language classes will help policemen explain about Malaysia and aid tourists as best as possible,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a safety and crime prevention programme in conjunction with “Kempen Kita” at Perumahan Awam Seri Perak, Sentul, here.

“Besides, I want to see them (tourists) feel welcomed and even the Motorcycle Patrol Unit and Police Patrol Unit have been extended to ensure the safety of tourists,” he said.

Mazlan said police were also placing detectives at crime scene locations with special operation rooms set up to monitor the safety of tourists.

Meanwhile, commenting on the campaign Mazlan said it was to raise awareness and assist them in criminal as well as drug cases.

“For this year, our strategy is to go down to the field at 63 People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in Kuala Lumpur for this programme.

“Criminal and drug-related cases if not checked will become a problem for the community and the police hope this campaign will help them feel safe and comfortable at the PPRs,” he said.

Commenting on motorcycle thefts at the PPRs, Mazlan said the issue was among the most prevalent in the housing area as there were motorcycle owners leaving behind the keys and not locking the machines.

“Last year, more than 1,700 motorcycle thefts were reported in Kuala Lumpur,” he said. — Bernama