Zaid Ibrahim appointed Kelantan DAP chief

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya November 20, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― After joining DAP in 2017, Kota Baru-born Datuk Zaid Ibrahim has been appointed today as chairman of the party’s Kelantan chapter.

Zaid confirmed the news to Malay Mail in a brief text message, when asked about the outcome of a DAP meeting earlier today.

DAP has been among the fastest-growing parties in the state administered by Islamist party PAS since Pakatan Harapan won the 14th general election.

In November, then state chairman Chua Chin Hui said DAP plans to contest three “potentially winnable” state constituency seats in the next general election: Kota Lama in the Kota Baru parliamentary constituency, and Galas and Guchil, both of which are under the Gua Musang parliamentary constituency.

Under Umno, Zaid was the law minister during the administration of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in 2008, but he resigned from the post the same year as a protest against a spate of arrests under the Internal Security Act 1960, resulting in suspension from the ruling party.

The year after, Zaid joined PKR, and then contested the Hulu Selangor by-election in 2010. He lost to Barisan Nasional’s Datuk P. Kamalanathan, now deputy education minister.

He quit PKR later that year after pulling out of a race for the party’s deputy president post and formed Parti Kesejahteraan Insan Tanah Air (Kita).

