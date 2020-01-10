Judicial interference: CJ says will write to IGP on probe status

Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat arrives at the opening of the Legal Year 2020 in Putrajaya January 10, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The chief justice will be checking directly with the police to find out the investigation status into the judicial interference scandal that was paused last year.

In a fresh effort to resolve the scandal that had rocked public confidence in the judiciary, Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat explained today that internal investigations had to be stopped temporarily pending the disposal of a lawsuit on the alleged interference at the High Court, which has since been dismissed.

“When the suit was pending, we did not see it fit to proceed with the internal investigations or to be checking with the police.

“But now that suit has been disposed of in the High Court, we think that it is an appropriate time to check with the police on the status of their investigations,” she said after chairing the opening of the Legal Year 2020 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here this morning.

“We will be writing to the IGP on this,” she added, referring to the Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

She said the letter to the police would be sent by the Chief Registrar as soon as possible.

Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer triggered a bombshell on the judiciary last February when he made a 63-page affidavit alleging internal interference in numerous cases by some of the top judges in the country.

Among them were claims of directives by members of the then ruling Barisan Nasional government.