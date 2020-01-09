Upko: Proposed rally in Kimanis to protest Sabah Temporary Pass a futile move

Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the rally would be a futile move by the organisers and an act that would cause inconvenience to the public, especially traders. — Bernama file pic

KIMANIS, Jan 9 ― Residents in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency were today advised against participating in a proposed rally to protest against the implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS).

United Progressive People of Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said it would be a futile move by the organisers and an act that would cause inconvenience to the public, especially traders.

He said this in response to plans by two non-governmental organisations in Sabah to hold the rally in Pekan Membakut here on January 15 to protest against the implementation of PSS.

Speaking to reporters after opening Upko’s new branch in Penampang Baru near here today, Madius also advised the constituents to not be influenced by the Opposition’s political gimmick.

They (Opposition) are making the PSS a campaign material to confuse the people, he added. ― Bernama