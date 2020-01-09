Minister’s aide says Cabinet never uttered Putra veep’s name at all

Putra vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz’s name was not mentioned during this week’s Cabinet meeting even once, much less the 15 times he claimed, an aide to a minister insisted today.

Speaking to Malay Mail as an anonymous source, the person said he has verified with others that Mohd Khairul Azam’s claims were false.

“I’ve checked Khairul Azam’s claim that his name was mentioned 15 times in the Cabinet. It’s not true. His name wasn’t even mentioned once. He is being absurd.

“Sometimes, politicians like to say what they want but when I made the checks, there was no such thing. When he made that claim, someone should have asked him how he knew his name was mentioned 15 times? Is he a member of the Cabinet?” the person said.

The source explained that the Cabinet discussed SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong (1) in Selangor that came under attack from Mohd Khairul Azam for putting up decorations in conjunction with the Lunar New Year.

Mohd Khairul Azam claimed the decorations were religious in nature, unconstitutional and an attempt to influence the school’s Muslim students.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and several ministers visited the school in a show of solidarity with its administration.

The police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are now investigating the Putra leader.

The MCMC called him in for questioning today and he claimed this to be a moral victory.

“I won, as because of my one letter, seven ministers went [to the school],” he was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

“My name was mentioned 15 times during a Cabinet meeting. My one letter caused the tanglung to come down, seven ministers had to go and raise it back up. I have won.”