‘I’ve won’, Putra veep in CNY school flap crows after name raised 15 times in Cabinet meeting

Students hang up a Chinese lantern at SMK Bandar Puchong (1) January 8, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz claimed moral victory today even as he is being investigated for triggering national uproar over Chinese New Year decorations at a Puchong school.

Khairul who is also a lawyer, made a “V” sign, telling reporters it stood for “victory” instead of peace as is universally understood, when approached at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in Cyberjaya this morning.

“I won, as because of my one letter, seven ministers went [to the school],” he was quoted saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

“My name was mentioned 15 times during a Cabinet meeting. My one letter caused the tanglung to come down, seven ministers had to go and raise it back up. I have won.”

Khairul was called in for questioning by the internet regulator this morning and will have a separate interview with police at the Serdang district headquarters later in the afternoon.

Khairul came under scrutiny on Monday, after tweeting a warning of further action if SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong (1) in Selangor did not remove the red-coloured lanterns and other decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year festival, which he claimed to be unconstututional and a propaganda attempt against Muslim students.

His demands triggered public uproar, which prompted several members of the Cabinet, including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and other government lawmakers to issue statements and visit the school in a show of support.

The Prime Minister’s Office even responded and issued a statement to clarify that the Chinese New Year decorations had nothing to do with religion as alleged.