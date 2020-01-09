After KL and Shah Alam, ex-DBKL deputy director charged with money laundering in Ipoh

A former deputy director of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is seen at the Sessions Court in Ipoh January 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 9 — A former deputy director of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) pleaded not guilty to three counts of money laundering involving RM276,400 at the Sessions Court here today.

Sabudin Mohd Salleh, 58, formerly the senior deputy director at DBKL’s Civil Engineering and Urban Transportation Department, was accused of committing the offences in April and May last year.

On the first count, he allegedly used proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM108,000 via a cheque credited into the Sky Active Agro Farm account in Agro Bank Berhad to purchase 40 cows.

The offence was allegedly committed at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad in Seri Iskandar between April 5 and 29.

On the second and third counts, he alleged used proceeds from unlawful activities, amounting RM147,400 and RM21,000 in cash, to purchase 51 cows from Mohamad Yusof Yasin and 18 cows from Abdul Razak Abdul Rani respectively.

He was accused of committing the second and the third offence at Kampung Tersusun, Batu 3 in Kampar between April 1 and 20 and again at Kampung Teluk Bakong, Lambor Kanan in Perak Tengah between April 10 and May 6 respectively.

All the charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA).

Each offence is punishable by imprisonment of up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of proceeds from the illegal activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin asked judge S. Indra Nehru to set bail at RM20,000 for all three charges.

Lawyer Aiman Abdul Rahman, who represented Sabudin, ask for this to be lowered as his client could not afford it after having paid RM220,000 as bail for his other charges at the Session Court in Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Indra then set bail at RM16,000 with one surety.

The court fixed February 28 for mention.