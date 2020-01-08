Ex-Najib aide Rizal Mansor acquitted of graft in Sarawak solar project case, could testify against Rosmah

Datuk Rizal Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 8, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — In an unexpected turn of events, the High Court today acquitted Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s former special officer Datuk Rizal Mansor from all corruption charges involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak after the prosecution sought to drop all charges against him.

Rizal was to be tried together with Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in the case that was set to begin in February.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan made the decision after appointed senior deputy prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram informed the court of the prosecution’s decision to withdraw all charges against Rizal when the case came up for management today.

“Given the info, the prosecution withdraws all charges against Rizal Mansor. We offer no evidence against him and we move that your lordship strike out the charges against the accused,” he said.

Following that, Mohamed Zaini then said to Rizal — who was seated in the docks with Rosmah — that he was now free to go after the court made the decision to acquit him.

Rizal was then seen bowing to His Lordship and walked out the docks without acknowledging Rosmah who was earlier seated next to him.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex January 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

It is also likely that Rizal may be called in as a prosecution witness to testify against Rosmah in the Sarawak solar project case.

With Rizal’s acquittal, this means only Rosmah herself would stand trial in the case.

The trial dates previously fixed for the case are February 3 to 6, 10 to 13, 17 to 20, March 9 to 12, April 6 to 9, 13 to 16, 20 to 23, and 27 to 30.

Later, Mohamed Zaini also refused Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh’s application to delay the trial to April as the defence now needs time to reorganise its case following Rizal’s acquittal by the court.

“We have to overhaul our whole line of defence,” Jagjit argued to which Mohamed Zaini replied firmly that the trial dates will be maintained and that he would be flexible during the proceedings.

“I don’t think adjournment will make any difference. I will conduct a fair trial.

“Feel free to ask for favours and I will accommodate. Your trial dates remain,” he said.

In a brief statement later, Rizal’s lawyers Ridha Abdah Subri and Mohd Hezri Shaharil said his client was relieved by the prosecution’s announcement.

“Our client, Dato Rizal Mansor, has always been cooperative and respected the due process of law.

“We thank the prosecution for their wisdom in exercising their constitutional discretion,” they said.

In November 2018, Rosmah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving RM1.5 million for the project to provide electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She was charged under Section 16(a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) and faces imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Rizal also pleaded not guilty to four counts of corruption involving the same project.

He was previously charged with seeking and receiving bribes for himself and Rosmah amounting to RM5.5 million involving the project to supply and install rural school solar energy in Sarawak.