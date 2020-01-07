Cooperation with Pakatan not affecting Warisan’s agenda for Sabah, says Shafie

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said cooperation with Pakatan Harapan does not affect the agenda of Warisan in its fight for the rights of the state. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KIMANIS, Jan 7 — The cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not affect the agenda of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) in its fight for the rights of the state, said Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He also said that despite not joining PH as its component party, Warisan still enjoyed privileges of being part of the federal government.

“A few of our members of parliament (MPs) have been appointed to the federal cabinet, and we also included PH representatives in the state cabinet,” he told reporters during his visit to the district polling centre at Kampung Simpangan here today.

The PH government appointed three Warisan MPs as ministers, namely Datuk Darrel Leiking (International Trade and Industry), Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi (Tourism, Arts and Culture) and Datuk Liew Vui Keong (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department).

Elaborating further, Mohd Shafie who is also Sabah Chief Minister said the rights of Sabahans would continue to be a priority in Warisan’s struggle, including development issues that must be given attention by the federal government.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said the state government comprised leaders of various ethnicities, in line with the diversity of Sabahans.

This he said was mirrored in the appointment of his three deputies.

He said Datuk Christina Liew represents the Chinese while Datuk Madius Tangau is from the Kadazan Dusun Murut community and Datuk Jaujan Sambakong represents Muslim Bumiputera in the state.

“The appointment of the state cabinet members also take into consideration the diversity of our people,” said Mohd Shafie. — Bernama