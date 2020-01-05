Firecrackers worth RM84,000 seized in Machang

Kelantan Aksem commander Rusli Karim (centre) and members of his force show some of the 84 boxes of firecrackers that were seized in Machang, at the Aksem Office in Kota Baru January 5, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 5 — The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) in Kelantan seized 84 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM84,000 at Kampung Bukit Pangkal Gong, Pulai Chondong in Machang, early yesterday morning.

Kelantan Aksem commander Rusli Karim said the smuggled goods were detected after members of the Aksem Operations Unit spotted a suspicious looking lorry parked near a house and an inspection found dozens of boxes of firecrackers and fireworks in the incident at about 12.15am.

“We waited for about 30 minutes but no one came to claim the goods and preliminary investigations found that all the firecrackers were believed to have been smuggled into the country via Sungai Golok to be sent to the Klang Valley.

“We then took the two-tonne lorry with the firecrackers to the Aksem office and handed it over to the Customs Department for investigation under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967,” he told reporters at the Aksem Office here today.

“The overall value of the seizure including the lorry came up to RM114,000,” he said. — Bernama