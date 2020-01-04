Penang Hill funicular train service temporarily closed until Jan 14 for maintenance

The Penang Hill funicular train service will be temporarily closed for nine days from January 6 for annual maintenance works. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — The Penang Hill funicular train service will be temporarily closed for nine days from January 6 for annual maintenance works.

According to a statement issued by Penang Hill Corporation (PHC), the train operations will resume as normal after the maintenance works on January 15, 2020.

“Scheduled maintenance works will be carried out under the supervision of the funicular manufacturer company, Garaventa AG from Switzerland to ensure the alarm system is always in top condition.

“During this period, visitors to the tourist centre can choose to use the jeep services provided by private companies from the Botanic Gardens, or hike up the hill,” the statement said.

PHC apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks all visitors for their patience and continued support.

For any questions, the public can contact PHC at 04-8288880 or send an email to [email protected]. — Bernama