Bersatu information chief: No need for PM to discuss Maszlee’s replacement with Pakatan

File photo of Maszlee Malik leaves after announcing his resignation as education minister at a press conference in Putrajaya January 2, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information chief Mohd Radzi Md Jidin today said there is no need to call for a meeting among Pakatan Harapan (PH) component members to decide the replacement for the Education Minister post.

He said since the post was formerly held by Simpang Renggam MP and Bersatu Supreme Council member Maszlee Malik, therefore, a meeting is unnecessary since his successor will also be from the party’s ranks.

“Per Article 43(2)(b) of the Federal Constitution, based on the advice of the Prime Minister, the King is to appoint a minister from any member of Parliament. This means it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister in advising the King concerning the appointment of a minister,” Radzi said in a statement.

He added that this also meant that the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not obligated to discuss the appointment of a minister in any meeting unless he chooses to do so.

“Therefore all quarters must respect the prerogative of the Prime Minister in appointing a new Education Minister. Bersatu stands firm by his side in deciding the new minister, for the sake of the nation’s education,” said Radzi.

Maszlee said he made the decision to resign on the advice of the prime minister after meeting him.

He said he is “returning” the post to Dr Mahathir, referring to his appointment after the prime minister dropped the education portfolio to honour the PH election manifesto.

After Maszlee announced his resignation, an online petition was launched urging Dr Mahathir to reinstate Maszlee as education minister, with over 500,000 signatures in support of the call.

The petitioner by the name Tuah Kencana wrote that despite Maszlee’s contributions, his efforts were overshadowed by unfavourable reports, which he claimed were “sensationalised