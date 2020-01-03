Larger immigration arrival hall at KLIA2 to welcome visitors, says Malaysia Airports group CEO

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang. Passengers will enjoy a more spacious and comfortable immigration arrival hall as it has been expanded to almost twice its original size. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, Jan 3 ― International passengers arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) will enjoy a more spacious and comfortable immigration arrival hall as it has been expanded to almost twice its original size.

Malaysia Airports group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin in a statement today said the newly revamped facility was opened three days before the new year, in time to welcome tourist arrivals in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020).

With full support from Immigration Department and AirAsia, the initiative was completed in record time within seven weeks, in time to cater to the super peak travelling period during Christmas and school holidays, he said.

“The passenger flow is now smoother and congestion at the area is expected to be a thing of the past,” he said.

Raja Azmi said the new processing area, approximately 1,400 sq metres, can accommodate 1,000 people comfortably at any one time, compared to fewer than 500 before.

“This much larger space will also prevent the immigration queue from spilling over into the corridor area that is connected to the arrival gates especially during peak periods,” he said.

With the larger space resulting from the relocation of the counters, Raja Azmi, said the queuing system was also revamped by implementing the snake queue system, which provides a more orderly experience.

The newly-revamped immigration arrival hall was also more passenger friendly with the introduction of priority lanes for disabled passengers and families with small children, he said. ― Bernama