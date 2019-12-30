PKR paper ‘Suara Keadilan’ ends print run, to go fully online

A check on Suara Keadilan’s website also revealed a countdown of 95 days from today, April 4, 2020, presumably the official launch of its digital publication. — Screencap taken from suarakeadilan.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — PKR’s party newspaper Suara Keadilan will cease its print operations beginning next year to go fully digital, with the presumed re-launch of its Keadilan Daily website slated for April 2020.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said details about Suara Keadilan’s online operations will be announced in the near future.

“As announced at the (party’s) national congress on December 7 after the president’s policy speech, Suara Keadilan will migrate from a printed newspaper to a digital news portal,” he said in a brief statement here.

A check on Suara Keadilan’s website also revealed a countdown of 95 days from today — April 4, 2020 — presumably the official launch of its digital publication.

Apart from Suara Keadilan, the only two party newsletters that continue to be in print are DAP’s monthly The Rocket and PAS’ Harakah.

The newspaper was a bi-monthly publication which began in June 2005 without a printing licence. It only received its permit from the Home Ministry in April 2008.