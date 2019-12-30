Khalid: Review of dubious land transactions secures RM481 million for DBKL in 2019

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said all the negotiations are made in accordance to a clear policy. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The Federal Territories Ministry secured RM481 million for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) this year, as a result of a review of 97 dubious land transactions.

Minister Khalid Abd Samad said all negotiations undertaken currently by the ministry and its agencies are made in accordance with a clear policy and regulations based on valuations done by the Valuation and Property Services Department.

“There is no special offer or low price or a price that is higher than the valuation. What took place in the past will not recur because the ministry has put in place strict procedures in connection with all land transactions”, he said at a press conference here today on the achievements of the ministry and its agencies throughout 2019.

The minister also talked about the effectiveness of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme in which private construction companies which undertake upgrading works for existing facilities, are given the opportunity to ‘adopt’ a housing scheme for underprivileged communities (Program Perumahan Rakyat) to improve the quality of life of such residents.

“The problem before is that developers gave a lot of donations but it is not known where these donations went to. This is based on information from developers themselves,” he said, advising that donations should be made through CSR programmes such as efforts focused on maintenance, repairs, beautification and interacting with residents “so that the cycle of poverty does not continue”.

On the achievements recorded by Putrajaya Corporation, Khalid said 212 international events had been organised, attracting up to six million visitors, while in Labuan, the first edition International Kite Festival 2019 attracted 34 foreign entries from Germany, Australia, Japan and Sweden, among others. — Bernama