Over 8,000 pupils in Sabah will benefit from free breakfast programme, says state education director

File picture of Malaysian students during an assembly at school. Over 8,000 pupils from 15 primary schools in Sabah will participate in the free breakfast programme (PSP) beginning January 20. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 — Over 8,000 pupils from 15 primary schools in Sabah will participate in the free breakfast programme (PSP) beginning January 20, said Sabah education director Dr Mistirine Radin.

When contacted today, she said the schools from 15 districts in Sabah were selected based on their high percentage of students from families in the B40 (low-income) group.

The schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Penangah (Telupid), SK St James (Kudat), SK Tandek (Kota Marudu), SK Nambayan (Tambunan), SK Kabogan (Semporna), SK Bukit Garam (Kinabatangan), SK Pinggan-Pinggan (Pitas), SK Binsulok (Beaufort), SK Kuala Tomani (Tenom), SK Kebagu (Kota Kinabalu), SK Kulambai (Kota Belud), SK Pekan Nabawan (Pensiangan), SK Kundasang (Ranau), SK Sungai Anib 1 (Sandakan) and SK Umas-Umas (Tawau).

On Friday, the Education Ministry announced that the first phase of the programme will be implemented on Jan 20 in 100 primary schools across the country.

This phase will benefit 37,000 students and 1,600 teachers daily at an estimated cost of RM22 million.

Its implementation will be based on a Grab ‘n’ Go concept menu comprising nutritious drinks and simple food such as bread, biscuits, cereal snacks, local cakes, sandwiches, fruits and boiled eggs. — Bernama