‘This is bull****’: Umno meet over Hishammuddin postponed after only Lokman Adam showed up for it

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam speaks to reporters at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 26, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The disciplinary proceeding involving former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein was abruptly “postponed” today as only supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam was present at the Umno headquarters.

Lokman looked angry and accused President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Secretary-General Tan Sri Annuar Musa of trying to sweep the case under the carpet and of undermining the party’s disciplinary board that had the right to investigate the case during Umno’s annual general meeting (AGM) earlier this month.

“The party president (Ahmad Zahid) said that the division leader’s group had received the blessings of the delegation (during Umno’s AGM to close the case). This is completely wrong and I want to say that the president makes his own decision in saying that the delegation agreed to close the case.

“This is bull****,” an enraged Lokman told the media at the Umno headquarters’ lobby today.

Lokman, a fervent supporter of former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said that it is important that Umno get rid of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s supporters which he alleged included Hishammuddin and other unnamed supreme council members.

He said he had done what he could by lodging the report and calling for Umno members to not vote for “Mahathir’s supporters”.

He, however, declined to name the individuals.

“I am sorry to say this but in MT (Umno supreme council) there are many leaders who side with Mahathir. What choice do I have as I am just an ordinary citizen and Umno member? I have lodged the report so my responsibility is done now.

“It is up to the Umno members, but I have only one thing to say and that is when the party election comes, we have to sack everyone who sides with Mahathir,” he said.

Meanwhile, disciplinary board chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed with Malay Mail that the proceeding has been postponed.

When asked to elaborate further via text message, Apandi said the proceeding was not cancelled but declined to say why.

“It (the proceeding) should be today.

“I never cancelled the proceeding, there should be a reason it was postponed,” he told Malay Mail via WhatsApp.

Lokman lodged a complaint with the party’s disciplinary board after Hishammuddin was reported to have been part of a clandestine November meeting between Umno MPs and PKR’s deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

He had urged for stern disciplinary be taken against Hishammuddin for allegedly trying to sway Umno leaders to declare support for Dr Mahathir and Azmin, who is the economic affairs minister.

Azmin had denied such topics were discussed during the meeting, saying it was a regular get-together to discuss projects within the respective MP’s constituencies.

On December 13, the Umno disciplinary board served a show-cause letter on Hishammuddin for breaching the party constitution and its code of ethics following complaints lodged against the former federal minister.

The letter also ordered that Hishammuddin be present for a hearing before the board at 2pm on December 26 for it to listen to his appeal.

The letter, sighted by Malay Mail, detailed how complaints had been made against Hishammuddin, where an investigating panel was formed and later found grounds to support the allegations of him breaching the party’s regulations.

It said the offences that were found to have been breached were those stipulated under Articles 20.8(b), (c) and (f) of the Umno constitution, pertaining to disobeying party instructions, as well as failing to adhere to party policies and protect the reputation and dignity of the party.

Members found guilty of such offences could face punishments that range from a warning to being sacked from the party, along with being stripped of their membership rights and being barred from participating in party elections.