Negri Sembilan Environment Dept investigation underway after oil spill in Mantin stream

The Seremban 2 fire station’s Hazmat team conducts a clean-up operation at a stream in Mantin December 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 25 — An unpleasant smell (odour pollution) that suddenly hit the residents in the area around Batu 4, Mantin early this morning was due to chemical substance, as an oil spill was discovered in the stream by the Seremban Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Its chief Mohammad Idris noted that upon receiving a report from the public at 5am today, a team of six personnel was deployed and arrived at the scene half an hour later.

“Upon arriving at the location, it was found that there was an oil spill and some dead fish in the river. Besides that, the water pH scale level was at 5.8 (acidic),” he said.

Following the discovery of the oil spills, the Seremban 2 fire station’s Hazardous Materials Management Team (Hazmat) involving 10 personnel, were deployed to the site.

“They have taken the samples from the river and brought them to the Department of Environment (DoE) laboratory to be analysed,” he said.

The chemical clean-up work is currently underway with the Negri Sembilan DoE and Mohammad said the cause of the incident was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan DoE acting director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said the samples had been sent to the Chemistry Department to be analysed.

“Initial investigations revealed that the substance was scheduled waste disposal. In the meantime, other agencies and state authorities had been informed to take precautionary measures to prevent the waste from flowing into the water treatment plant.

“The situation around Batu 4, Jalan Mantin-Seremban is under control as the smell and water pH level are back to normal. However, precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the waste from flowing into Sungai Linggi where the water treatment plant is located,” she said.

She also advised residents living near the river to avoid approaching or bringing their livestock to the river for the moment, to allow cleaning work to be done immediately.

“I also like to call on the public, if they saw a tanker or truck carrying barrels in suspicious manners coming into inappropriate areas such as riverbanks, lakes and remote areas to contact the nearest DoE office.

“Take down important information such as truck registration number, type of truck and others. If possible, take pictures to get details on the vehicle such as company name as well as truck registration number,” she said. — Bernama