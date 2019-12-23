PHC: Penang Hill train service safe despite recent incidents

The Penang Hill funicular train is safe for use as the two recent service disruptions did not affect the integrity of its operation, according to the Penang Hill Corporation (PHC). — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 23 — The Penang Hill funicular train is safe for use as the two recent service disruptions did not affect the integrity of its operation, according to the Penang Hill Corporation (PHC).

PHC general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said the funicular train undergoes daily, weekly and monthly inspection and maintenance according to standard operating procedure.

“The funicular train consists of various components, so we undertake strict regular maintenance and inspection to ensure it is in good condition and safe for use,” he said when contacted today.

“Comprehensive maintenance is done twice a year and at that time the funicular train operation is fully shut down for two to three weeks to enable works to be carried out thoroughly and properly,” he said.

Cheok said the two cases of service breakdowns within two weeks this month which caused visitors to the hill resort to be stranded were isolated incidents.

“Actually, the two incidents involved different problems, with the Dec 4 case attributed to human error caused by a worker pressing the wrong button at the operations place.

“Because of that the alert and warning button was automatically activated, causing the operation system of the funicular train to stop. Checks by the PHC team showed that there were no defects,” he said.

In the latest incident last Saturday, the malfunction involved a damaged seal of the hydraulic brakes of the train, he said.

He said engineers and technicians took more than 10 hours to identify the problem and rectify it.

“We are investigating to determine how the seal could have been damaged just after two years when it was meant to last four years.

“The seal was made by a foreign company and this is the first such malfunction in the 10 years of operation of the funicular train,” he said.

He said the recent incidents had not affected visitor arrivals at Penang Hill.

After service resumed at 4.45pm yesterday following Saturday’s disruption, the flow of visitors has been like what is normally seen during school holidays.

“PHC accepts all feedback from visitors and we will do whatever we can to make the service safer and more comfortable. I would like to thank everyone for their support and patience, especially those who came after the two incidents,” he said.

On Dec 4, more than 500 people were affected after the train service was disrupted for more than two hours from 10am while last Saturday night’s incident left more than 900 visitors stranded. — Bernama