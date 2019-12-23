Nafas: Distribution of subsidised fertiliser to paddy farmers 75pc complete

A man holds paddy saplings in a paddy field at Sabak Bernam August 12, 2014. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Dec 23 — Some 75 per cent of subsidised fertiliser for the second season of planting has been distributed to paddy farmers, said National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) chairman, Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi.

He said the distribution began after the Ministry of Finance (MOF) gave the greenlight and a letter of acceptance was obtained from the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry (MOA).

“The fertiliser started being distributed to the Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) in Kedah and Perlis two weeks ago and should be concluded by the end of this year barring hitches.

“The process was fast because we have a fertiliser factory in Gurun and the fertiliser has been waiting at the warehouse. From the PPK it will go to the farmers,” he told reporters after attending a ‘Jom Kembali Ke Sekolah’ event at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Convent today where Nafas gave vouchers worth RM100 to 200 students to buy back-to-school essentials.

Phahrolrazi had been asked to comment on an earlier problem of delayed distribution and the disruption it caused to farmers in Kedah and Perlis.

“We’ve had no problems with supplying fertiliser as long as the order comes in early. Maybe this year there was a minor problem with late delivery, but we hope clearance comes earlier next year.

“We need at least two months to prepare the fertiliser because some of the raw material is imported, so it takes time to get a supply,” he said while adding that he hopes the government will continue to entrust Nafas with the management of subsidised fertiliser which it has been handling for 30 years now. — Bernama