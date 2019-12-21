Air Selangor: Local service centres to supply emergency water aid to affected residents

Air Selangor said residents affected by water supply disruption following halting of operations at the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant due to odour pollution have been advised to seek emergency water aid at the local service centres. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Residents affected by water supply disruption following halting of operations at the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant due to odour pollution have been advised to seek emergency water aid at the local service centres (PKS) which opened at 6pm.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today said that it was to prevent residents in the affected areas, namely Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and parts of Putrajaya, to avoid delay in getting water supply via tanker lorries.

“Emergency water supply assistance is being mobilised for affected users through tanker lorries, with priority given to consumers and critical and emergency premises including hospitals,” the statement said.

The list of service centre locations and public hydrants are the PKS Kolam Sedut Pinggiran Putra, Seri Kembangan; PKS Taman Wawasan, Puchong; PKS Seri Kembangan Trade Centre, Jalan PSK9; USJ 4, Jalan USJ4/5, Subang Jaya; Puchong Perdana Mosque Parking and USJ 3A/1 for Petaling area.

In Kuala Langat, the service centres involved are at Jalan Gangsa, Teluk Panglima Garang Industrial Area, while in Sepang they are in Masjid Putra Perdana, Puchong; Putrajaya Sentral Precinct 7; Pekan Salak and Pasar Pekan Dengkil.

In Hulu Langat, the service centres are located near Section 4 Flat, Persiaran Pekeliling, Section 4 Bandar Baru Bangi; in front of Pustaka Rakyat Bandar Puteri, Bukit Mahkota; in front of Kedai Nasi Kukus To’we, Jalan Kesuma 3/1, Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Beranang; Jalan 4/12 Section 4 Tambahan Bandar Baru Bangi, and Jalan 1/1 Section 1 Bandar Baru Bangi.

The statement said Air Selangor would keep abreast of developments related to the incident from time to time, through all mediums, especially the mass media.

“People are asked to refer to Air Selangor mobile application, Facebook and Air Selangor Instagram, or our website www.airselangor.com for information which will be updated from time to time,” the statement said.

The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant was forced to cease operations today due to an odour pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih, which is believed to be from Indah Water Konsortium’s sewage treatment plant in Bandar Mahkota.

Action to resolve the problem is now being actively pursued by the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) using the activated carbon dosing method. — Bernama