KL Summit Friday sermon: Unity the main key to ummah revival

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends Friday prayers during the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 December 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Delegates of the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 today performed Friday prayers, which began with a special sermon emphasising on unity as the main key to the revival of the ummah.

“(Having) a huge number (of Muslim population) does not guarantee anything if we are not united,” the Mufti of Federal Territories Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri said when delivering the sermon in conjunction with the summit, before the prayer.

The mufti also reminded all delegates that disputes and conflicts among each other would bring more harm than good to the Muslim community.

“(This is) because we are not facing a strong enemy, it’s our unity that has weakened,” he said.

Prime Minister/KL Summit chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also joined the congregation in performing the Friday prayer held in a special hall at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the venue of the four-day summit which ends tomorrow.

The Friday prayer was led by Imam of Ara Damansara Mosque, Mohd Shukri Ali.

Zulkifli also noted that Muslim civilisation will not collapse unless triggered by internal issues and disputes.

“These issues should be addressed and solved in line with holistic reform efforts,” he said.

Zulkifli also expressed confidence that the participation of several country leaders at the summit will be the catalysts for a paradigm shift in the holistic reform and revival of the ummah. — Bernama