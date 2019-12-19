Hadi lauds KL Summit to unite Muslims, claims helped promote it internationally

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers his speech during the launch of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre December 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Opposition lawmaker Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang congratulated the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for the Kuala Lumpur Summit’s success in openly discussing the Muslim world’s problems.

The PAS president also said he shares Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s view that Islamic governments have failed, adding that he had helped publicise the event abroad to make today’s meeting of Muslim nations a success.

“Firstly, I want to say congratulations for the success of the event,” he told reporters after the summit launch at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

He noted that many attending leaders had also expressed their support for the event.

He then claimed that this showed their admission of weakness in dealing with problems plaguing the Muslim world, especially in the Middle East.

Hadi said he had been supportive of today’s international platform to unite Muslims worldwide from the beginning.

“I support. I too campaigned it outside of the country through our NGOs to make this conference a success,” he added.

Hadi, who a few months ago signed a pact with Umno to oust the PH government in the next elections, today praised Dr Mahathir for shifting Muslim dialogue from the turbulent Middle East to peaceful South-east Asia.

“By shifting the place for discussion to the South-east Asian region and for Malaysia to be its host is a good move and for that I have to give my congratulations,” he said.

Over 400 Muslim leaders and delegates from about 50 countries gathered here this morning for the opening ceremony of the KL Summit 2019.

The leaders include Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran.

The summit, which aims at addressing issues concerning Muslim ummah and to find workable solutions, began yesterday with a welcoming dinner hosted by Dr Mahathir at a leading hotel located next to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

Controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik was also seen at the opening ceremony this morning.

Hadi previously supported Dr Mahathir’s decision to not deport the Mumbai-born preacher to India where he is wanted on laundering and terror-related charges.