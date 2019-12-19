Fire and rescue station chief: 1,000 Orang Asli cut off by floods in Mersing

A tow truck attempts to retrieve a stalled pickup truck along Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing in Kota Tinggi December 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

MERSING, Dec 19 — Even though floods in Johor have begun to recede, about 1,000 Orang Asli people are still cut off when the access roads to their villages are inundated by floodwaters.

Mersing Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Azhari Awi said the villages were Kampung Peta, Kampung Punan, Kampung Tewowoh, Kampung Orang Asli Tanah Abang and Kampung Orang Asli Tanjung Tuan.

“All the villages in the area have been cut off since Dec 14 and the only way of communication is via amateur radio,” he said when met at the station here today.

Two days ago, Mohd Azhari said two men, one with high blood pressure and the other with high fever, were brought out of Kampung Peta to receive treatment at Kluang Hospital.

“We took an hour and a half using boat to get to the village which was located about 15 to 20 kilometres away,” he said, adding that the operation was also assisted by the Malaysian Armed Forces personnel.

Today, he said, they would try to send food to the villagers.

“The Social Welfare Department has agreed to help provide us with the supply we need for the people there,” he said. — Bernama