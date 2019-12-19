Case of alleged LTTE supporter transferred to KL High Court

S. Teeran is brought to the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEGAMAT, Dec 19 — The case of the despatch rider, S. Teeran, who was charged with supporting and possessing items linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) last month, has been transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Sessions judge, Rasidah Roslee, made the decision after hearing submissions from Deputy Public Prosecution Mohd Firdaus Abu Hanipah to have the case transferred in accordance with Section 177A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

However, no date was set for mention.

At today’s proceeding, lawyer A.Mathan representing the accused requested an oral argument for his client’s bail but this was objected by the court on the grounds that the Sessions Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear bail pleas.

On October 29, Teeran, 38, who was attached to a law firm here, was charged with supporting and possessing items linked to LTTE at 6.30pm at Jalan Genuang, Kampung Paya Pulai here on October 10.

The charge, under Section 130 JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides jail up to seven years or fine and the confiscation of the items involved. — Bernama