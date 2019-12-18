Turkey’s Erdogan arrives in Malaysia for KL Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be joining Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and a number of other Muslim leaders at the gathering in the Malaysian capital taking place today to Saturday. — Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office handout via Reuters

SEPANG , Dec 18 ― Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Malaysia to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 which intends to address issues of concern to Muslims and the Muslim world.

The special aircraft carrying the president landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at at 1.30pm today.

On hand to welcome the Turkish president was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Erdogan will be joining Prime Minister and KL Summit chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and a number of other Muslim leaders at the gathering in the Malaysian capital taking place today to Saturday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Kuala Lumpur last night.

The KL Summit aims to, among others, deliberate and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world.

Bringing together Muslim leaders, intellectuals, scholars and thinkers, the gathering is also eyeing to contribute towards the improvement of the state of affairs among Muslims and Muslim nations besides seeking to revive the Islamic civilisation. ― Bernama