Sabah Umno has RM254,112.24 in 1MDB-linked funds forfeited to Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A sum of RM254,112.24 that was frozen from the bank accounts of Sabah Umno Liaison Committee (Sabah Umno) for being allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds has become the property of the Malaysian government.

The government had sought to forfeit a total of RM1,254,112.24 from Umno Sabah.

Deputy public prosecutor from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed the court that the Sabah Umno as respondent had announced a settlement agreement through a representation dated Dec 9.

“The respondent’s representation had been accepted by the prosecution and the parties have agreed to a settlement that the sum of RM254,112.24 forfeited to the Malaysian government.

“Meanwhile, the RM1 million balance will be returned to the respondent,” he said when the case came up for mention before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan here today.

Sabah Umno Liaison Committee, which was represented by counsel Harcharanjit Singh confirmed the matter.

Mohamed Zaini then recorded a consent judgment between both parties.

The application to forfeit the property was made under Section 56 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama