Flood situation in Pahang, Johor slightly changed

A man wades through floodwater after retrieving items from his house in Rompin December 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― The overall flood situation in some areas of Johor and Pahang recorded a slight change this morning.

In Johor, the number of evacuees increased slightly as nine were evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) today, a total of 5,367 people from 1,466 families compared to 5,358 people last night.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said all the evacuees were taking shelter at 65 PPS in seven districts namely Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Kulai, Pontian, Batu Pahat and Segamat.

“Kluang is the most affected area with 1,722 evacuees and Segamat with 1,197 people. However, Kluang has shown a downward trend, but Segamat has increased slightly,” he said in a statement today.

He said the three stretches of roads in Kota Tinggi which were Kilometer (KM) 43 Lok Heng-Mawai Road, KM 72/73 Johor Baru-Mersing Road and Felda Aping Timur Road were still closed to all vehicles due to flooding.

In Mersing, two stretches, namely KM 59 Johor Baru-Mersing Road and KM 70 Johor Baru-Mersing Road, are open to heavy vehicles only, he said.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees in Temerloh, Bera and Rompin remained unchanged, with 1,049 people from 268 families are still staying in 13 temporary relief centres in the three areas.

According to the Social Welfare Department disaster info portal, Rompin recorded the highest number of evacuees with 980 people out of 253 families being placed in seven PPS in the area.

Pahang Civil Defence Force (APM) through its media release reports said the water level of the Lepar River in Kuantan is now above the warning level while six more rivers are on alert.

In the meantime, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a warning with heavy rainfall expected to hit Kelantan and Terengganu as well as several districts in Pahang and Sabah from today until tomorrow. ― Bernama