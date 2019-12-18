Fahmi Fadzil is first MP to present his ‘report card’

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil outlined 10 achievements he made in the one year after winning the seat in the 14th general election in May last year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil today presented a report card on his first-year achievement as the elected representative of the constituency, making him the first MP to do so.

At a gathering with the media in Kerinchi, he outlined 10 achievements he made in the one year after winning the seat in the 14th general election in May last year.

Ahmad Fahmi, who is also PKR communications director, said his achievements included implementing a food bank project and a Fair Price Fresh Fish programme to help low-income families (B40 group).

“Other achievements include reinstating the heritage name of Kampung Kerinchi, and the expansion of GoKL’s free bus service and People’s Tuition programme which offers free English classes,” he said in his speech.

Ahmad Fahmi added that the Lembah Pantai development agenda focuses on four aspects, namely housing, education, urban development and employment.

For next year, he pointed out, the Lembah Pantai Work Centre would be set up to help residents living and working in the constituency.

“There are about 200 companies in this area which can offer jobs and training to the locals,” he said.

There are plans to build another People’s Housing Project (PPR), open a Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PAWE) and set up 100 micro libraries in the area. ― Bernama