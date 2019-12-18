Daim says worried Bandar Malaysia may result in RM20b property overhang

Tun Daim Zainuddin speaks during the 29th Tunku Abdul Rahman Lecture in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Tun Abdul Daim Zainuddin is concerned that development in Bandar Malaysia could lead to an even bigger oversupply of property.

Situated on a 486-acre plot of land in Sungai Besi that was formerly occupied by the Royal Malaysian Air Force, it is the Klang Valley’s newest prime real estate in the heart of the country’s capital city.

“I’m worried about the huge overhang,” Daim told reporters after speaking on building a sustainable ecosystem in the Tunku Abdul Rahman Lecture at Shangri-La hotel today.

“They’ve mentioned it could be over RM20 billion amd there have been reports about this. I mean you don’t develop unless you have buyers isn’t it?” he replied when asked his view about the massive development projects there.

Asked if he felt the domestic market is weak, the former finance minister said: “Well there are already reports regarding this. What I’m telling you now is what’s been written in the papers”.

