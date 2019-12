MetMalaysia: Heavy rains to persist in Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah

The Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rainfall in Dungun, Kemaman, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan, Rompin, Pantai Barat, Sandakan and Kudat. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― The Meteorological Department today issued a yellow-level warning of heavy rain in several districts of Terengganu and Pahang today while similar warning in Sabah until tomorrow.

It said in a statement that heavy rain was expected in Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu and Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang.

In Sabah, heavy rain was expected in Pantai Barat (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat. ― Bernama