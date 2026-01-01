KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The enforcement of the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA), which takes effect from today, establishes a legal framework to enhance online safety and strengthen protections for users, particularly children and families.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced that ONSA outlines the responsibilities and obligations of licensed service providers to address online harms.

These include implementing risk-based security measures, providing specific protections for children, and establishing user reporting and assistance mechanisms.

“ONSA applies to service providers holding an Application Service Provider (ASP) licence, a Content Application Service Provider (CASP) licence, or a Network Service Provider (NSP) licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998),” the statement read. However, it does not apply to individual users.

The MCMC added that the deeming provision under Section 46A of the CMA 1998 also comes into force today, which subjects all social media platforms meeting the licensing criteria to the existing framework and Malaysian laws, including ONSA.

“Overall, these measures form part of a structured, phased regulatory approach to ensure that large-scale online platforms operating in Malaysia are subject to appropriate oversight and accountability,” the statement read.

MCMC also reaffirmed its commitment to work comprehensively with service providers, parents and educators, law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, and the wider community to support a safer online environment for all users, especially for children and families.

Further information on ONSA is available on the MCMC website at https://www.mcmc.gov.my/ms/media/press-releases/faq-the-online-safety-act-2025-onsa. — Bernama