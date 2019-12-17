DAP wants authorities to crack down on Opposition for alleged racism

Participants wave the Malaysian flag during a National Day rehearsal in Putrajaya August 29, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Authorities must act against Opposition parties fanning racist sentiments, DAP said today.

The party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) said the racist and extremist religious politics of the Opposition targeting non-Malays and non-Muslims have led to issues such as calls to abolish vernacular schools.

“The country does not belong to only one race or one religion, and no Malaysian can live in isolation in their own community without interacting or co-operating with others. Upholding the national language does not mean that one cannot learn other languages.

“Similarly, the right to learn your own mother-tongue is not affected by the optional introduction of the source of our national language,” the party said in a statement.

DAP has been the target of Opposition parties, especially Umno and PAS for what they see as the main reason Pakatan Harapan (PH) allegedly failed to prioritise Malay-Muslims.

DAP said the PH government should focus more on improving the welfare of Malaysians and delivering its manifesto promises.

“Promises made must be kept to build trust amongst the rakyat to the government and successfully repel and reject those who use racist and religious extremism to divide the country.

“PH must also govern from the centre to represent all Malaysians regardless of religion, race and geography,” it said.