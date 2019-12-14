Dr Mahathir receives Doha Forum Award

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad receives the Doha Forum Award from Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Qatar December 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

DOHA, Dec 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today added another feather in his cap when he was awarded the Doha Forum Award.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani presented the award to Dr Mahathir during the Doha Forum 2019 here.

The award was given to Dr Mahathir in recognition of his leadership, voice and initiatives in developing and promoting Malaysia, as well as his role at the international level.

It is the first award bestowed on any leader or individual since the first organisation of the Doha Forum 19 years ago.

The forum is part of the prime minister’s programme during his four-day official visit to Qatar which ends today.

Dr Mahathir who is accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, departed for Malaysia from the Amiri Terminal, Hamad International Airport here at about 11.20am (4.20pm Malaysia time). — Bernama