Agong hopes for enhanced Malaysia-UK ties after yesterday’s elections

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is on a special visit to the UK till December 16. — Bernama pic

LONDON, Dec 14 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah hopes ties between Malaysia and the United Kingdom (UK) would continue to be enhanced after the conclusion of its general election last Thursday.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is on a special visit to the UK till December 16, said the close ties shared will further help expand cooperation long enjoyed between both nations.

“During this short visit, I have learnt much about Malaysian investments here and I hope with the just-concluded election, cooperation between Malaysia and the UK will be enhanced so that both nations will benefit from this good relationship shared,” His Majesty told Malaysian media here.

Boris Johnson retained his premiership after the Conservative Party that he leads won in the general election, its biggest since 1987.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah described his meeting and luncheon with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Thursday as very warm and friendly.

His Majesty said Queen Elizabeth had enquired about Malaysia’s current state of affairs.

“Malaysia is very close to Her Majesty’s heart, and Her Majesty also recalled the time she attended the closing ceremony of the (Kuala Lumpur) 1998 Commonwealth Games.

“We spoke on other matters as well, also about horses as they are among her favourite subjects,” the King said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah described the special visit as very meaningful, especially after His Majesty had the opportunity to meet with the Malaysian diaspora in the UK at a dinner on Tuesday night.

"I hope their presence (in the UK) will bring about added value to Malaysia as they will know the ways and the things that will be of benefit to our nation,” His Majesty said. ― Bernama