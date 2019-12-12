Putrajaya PKR calls for Azmin’s sacking

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali waves as he takes the stage to deliver his speech during the PKR Women and Youth National congress in Melaka December 5, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A PKR branch chief urged the party today to expel deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali over statements last week that were critical of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Putrajaya PKR chief Onn Abu Bakar said Azmin held a press conference while the PKR national congress was going on at the Melaka International Trade Centre, calling this a party offence.

He also the economic affairs minister’s clandestine meeting with 17 Umno representatives at his official residence last month was further grounds for action.

“The meeting with Umno MPs had offered projects and benefits (to them) on November 18, 2019 at the deputy president’s home in Presint 10, Putrajaya.

“Records can be found in all mainstream media and there is black and white evidence of 10 projects worth RM53 million being offered that can be seen in a media statement by Kuala Kangsar MP Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid on December 8, 2019.

“Therefore, I urge PKR’s disciplinary board to sack deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as soon as possible,” said Onn.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Melaka December 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

During the PKR congress last weekend, things between Anwar and Azmin came to a head with the former’s supporters openly attacking the latter in the speech.

Despite calling for a truce the day before, Azmin accused Anwar of backtracking on his promise of ceasefire.

He claimed that Anwar’s policy speech, which had referred to historical Malay traitors during the time of the Melaka Sultanate — Si Kitol and Raja Mendeliar — was a thinly-veiled reference to him.

Anwar said that if his deputy felt irked by the speech, it was “his problem”. He also said that he could not control what the delegates would say but only gave suggestions.

The congress was marred by hostilities and violence as the rival factions confronted each other, leading to some injuries.

The police are investigating the clashes, as is the PKR disciplinary board.