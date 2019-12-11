Police report will be main reference for stern action against PKR insubordinates, says disciplinary chief

Chaos erupted at the opening ceremony of the PKR Youth National Congress opening at the Classic Ballroom at MITC in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — PKR’s disciplinary board will use police reports as its main reference point to school party members who failed to toe the line during its recent annual congress in Melaka that saw stones being thrown and people hurt.

Its chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim said the board has taken note of the complaints from grassroots delegates over the poor discipline issues during the congress.

“Stern action will be taken particularly against those who made physical threats. The board will use the police investigation as its main reference point,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad said the board will also take the recommendations of the party leadership for action against those who perpetrated physical violence during the three-day congress that started last Friday.

“The board also calls upon any members with information and proof regarding party disciplinary violations to immediately file a formal complaint, so that we can begin investigations.

“This will also enable the board to consider the appropriate responses or punishments towards members who have been proven to violate party discipline,” he said.

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin said he will file a complaint with the disciplinary board for action against the “anti-democrats” within the party.

He singled out deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and the latter’s supporters who were absent for the final day of the national congress.

An injured PKR member is led away following a brawl that took place outside the Melaka International Trade Centre complex in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The main 14th PKR congress was marred by scuffles between supporters of Azmin and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that saw a least one person bleeding from a head wound after stones were thrown outside the Melaka International Trade Centre where it was held.

A truce between both sides had been called a day earlier, but crumbled after Anwar made veiled barbs against Azmin.

This resulted in a group of Azmin’s supporters staging a walkout last Saturday during debates.

A previously cancelled event by Azmin at the Renaissance Hotel here that was scheduled to run the same time as the congress in Melaka was reinstated.

It was initially called the parallel congress, but Azmin’s faction insisted it was a dinner briefing on Pakatan Harapan’s new economic blueprint for Malaysia launched a few months earlier, the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

Apart from Azmin, who is economic affairs minister, several other prominent senior PKR members who also hold government posts attended, including: vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, Siravarasa Rasiah, Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar, Datuk Kamarul Baharin Abas, Khalid Jaafar, Sarawak PKR heavyweight Ali Biju and former PKR Youth deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin.