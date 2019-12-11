Number of flood evacuees in Kota Tinggi remains at 717

Families seek shelter at a flood relief centre in the Kota Tinggi Vocational College in Kota Tinggi December 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 11 — The number of flood victims in the Kota Tinggi district remained unchanged at 717 people from 182 families as of 8am today.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon, in a statement, said all the victims were housed in five temporary evacuation centres (PPS), namely, at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) New Kota; Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mawai; SK Teluk Ramunia; Kota Tinggi Vocational College and Seri Teratai Batu 4 hall.

A total of 69 people from 14 families are given temporary shelter at SJKC New Kota; 24 people from eight families in SK Mawai; 46 people from 13 families (SK Teluk Ramunia): 526 victims from 133 families (Kota Tinggi Vocational College) and 52 evacuees from 14 families (Seri Teratai Batu 4 hall). — Bernama