King hopes Malaysia-UK relations continue to grow

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah addresses a dinner for Malaysians residing in the UK in London December 10, 2019, as Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah looks on. — Bernama pic

LONDON, Dec 11 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who are on a special visit to the United Kingdom (UK), yesterday attended a dinner with about 300 Malaysians residing here.

Both Their Majesties also spent time shaking hands and having friendly chat with some members of the audience.

During the three-hour event, Al-Sultan Abdullah, in his speech, expressed his hope that bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United Kingdom would continue to expand in the future.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said Malaysia and the UK have long-established relations and both countries practice the system of constitutional monarchy.

“I am also made to understand that Malaysia is the number two best trading partner of United Kingdom among the Asean countries and UK is number four among our best trading partners among the European countries. Over the years, we need to enhance these bilateral relations,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also reminded Malaysians in the United Kingdom to be good citizens and to maintain the good name of the country.

There are about 75,000 Malaysians living and working in the UK, including 19,000 students studying at local universities.

Also present at the dinner was Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK Datuk Mohamad Sadik Kethergany.

During the special visit, Their Majesties are also scheduled to attend a luncheon to be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace tomorrow.

This special visit to the UK is Al-Sultan Abdullah’s fourth after the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Japan in June, July and October, respectively, since being sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January. — Bernama