Floods force 377 from villages in Beaufort, Membakut

A house is surrounded by floodwater in Kampung Limpijas in Membakut, Sabah December 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

BEAUFORT, Dec 11 — The number of flood victims evacuated from several villages in Beaufort and Membakut districts has increased to 377 people as of 9am today.

Sabah Civil Defence Force in a statement said 377 victims from 136 families were evacuated to the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Selagon hall here this morning compared to only 206 victims from 27 families recorded yesterday.

The PPS was opened at 2.50am yesterday following continuous rain since Monday, causing 20 villages in both districts inundated by flood waters.

Several roads connecting the villages were also affected and inaccessible to all types of vehicles.

As of 7am today, Sungai Padas water level was at 8.28m, which is above danger level of 8.07m, while the Sungai Membakut water level reached of 7.37m which exceeded danger level of 6.80m. — Bernama