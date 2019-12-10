Yadim meets PM to discuss future direction

A man performs prayers at Penang State Mosque in George Town December 3, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — Members of the board of trustees of the Islamic Propagation Foundation of Malaysia (Yadim) met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here yesterday to discuss matters with regard to its future direction.

The delegation comprising 10 of its board members was led by Yadim chairman Nik Omar Nik Ab Aziz.

According to a statement issued by Yadim in conjunction with the meeting, Nik Omar had given the prime minister a description of Yadim’s training and cadreship through the ‘Daie Muda Yadim’ and ‘Rakan Siswa Yadim’ initiatives.

The effort is aimed towards producing preachers capable of delivering the true teachings of Islam, and in the process become exemplary role models.

“Focus will mostly be given to the development of youth, who are the nation’s hope for the future, by producing tech-savvy daie (preachers) capable of applying the benefits of technology to spread the message of Islam,” the statement read.

The statement further said that Dr Mahathir had assured the delegation of the government’s total support for the foundation in its efforts to carry out its propagation initiatives of training Malaysian Muslims of good morals to carry the true message of Islam. — Bernama