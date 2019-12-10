Samsudin: KL Summit to find concrete solutions, not mere rhetoric

Tan Sri Samsudin Osman said the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 will not merely be a platform for empty talk, but rather one to find concrete solutions to the problems facing the Muslim world. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 will not merely be a platform for empty talk, but rather one to find concrete solutions to the problems facing the Muslim world.

“We don’t just want to talk, we want concrete (solutions). So any projects that the countries are considering and want to work on, will be implemented,” said the summit’s joint secretary-general Tan Sri Samsudin Osman when speaking on the television programme ‘Ruang Bicara’ aired by Bernama here.

The summit, which will take place from December 18 to 21 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), aims to, among other things, discuss and find new solutions to problems facing the Muslim world as well as to improve the wellbeing of Muslims and Muslim countries in general.

The summit also aims to bring together Muslim leaders, scholars, ulamas and thinkers from around the world, and revive Islamic civilisation.

“We take Islamophobia, for example. This is a matter to be addressed because Islam, which is pure and sacred has been misrepresented by certain parties, so people have a negative perception of the religion. By right, people should not be scared and worried (of Islam),” said Samsudin.

He said the priority of development and the challenges faced would also be the focus of discussion during the summit.

“We cannot do anything else if our country does not develop (first),” he said, adding that the summit was a platform for Muslim countries to unite in helping one another.

More than 400 delegates from 53 countries have confirmed their attendance to date. — Bernama