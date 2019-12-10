MetMalaysia issues storm warning for Pahang, Johor, Sabah, Sarawak

High surf and rough seas are seen at Teluk Beach in Dungun December 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued weather warnings for four states, with heavy rain expected to occur over the states of Sabah and Sarawak until Thursday (December 12).

In Sarawak, the areas to be affected are Kuching, Serian Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei and Mukah, while in Sabah, the areas are the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

In a statement, MetMalaysia also said that heavy rain is expected to occur over two other states, namely Pahang (Rompin) and Johor (Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru) until later today. — Bernama