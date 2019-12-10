MA63: 17 issues resolved, 4 still being discussed, says Hanipa

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Hanipa Maidin speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 27, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A total of 21 matters were tabled by the Sarawak and Sabah governments at the Cabinet special committee meeting to review the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement and 17 of them were jointly approved, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the remaining four issues were still being discussed between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

These include oil royalty issues and petroleum cash payments; oil minerals and oil fields; Territorial Sea Act 2012 [Act 750]; and state rights over the continental shelf.

“The report of the Cabinet Special Committee will be tabled at the Cabinet Meeting soon, after which a special announcement will be made by the Prime Minister,” he said during question-and-answer session.

He was replying to a question from Senator Datuk Theodore Douglas Lind who wanted to know the latest developments on some of the Cabinet Committee’s deliberations to review the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and when the federal government would make it public.

According to Mohamed Hanipa, the 17 matters that have been agreed upon were:

(i) Claims to export duties for logs and forest products in Sabah;

(ii) Regulation of gas and electricity distribution in Sarawak and Sabah;

(iii) Implementation of federal works in Sarawak and Sabah;

(iv) Labour force in Sarawak and Sabah;

(v) State’s authority over health issues In Sarawak and Sabah;

(vi) Administration of Sipadan and Lititan Islands in Sabah;

(vii) Agricultural and forestry Issues;

(viii) Federal financial obligations under joint list;

(ix) Review of special gifts

(x) Fishing, inshore and offshore fisheries;

(xi) Ownership given to federal land in states;

(xii) Legal authority on environment and tourism;

(xiii) Article 112 of the Federal Constitution (Increase in Employment);

(xiv) Delegation of power to Sabah and Sarawak Courts;

(xv) Jurisdiction of chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak, autonomous administration of Sabah and Sarawak courts, and experience of Borneo judges to hear appeal cases filed in a Borneo state;

(xvi) Judicial Commissioner appointment; and

(xvii) Stamp duties imposed on transfer Instruments, charges, lease of land under Sarawak and Sabah land ordinance. — Bernama