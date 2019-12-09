SSM to offer big discounts on compounds

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the discount offer only applies to compounds issued for offences stipulated under the Companies Act 1965 and 2016. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 9 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) will offer discounts up to 90 per cent for the settlement of compounds imposed on registered corporations from January 1 to April 30, next year.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the discount offer only applies to compounds issued for offences stipulated under the Companies Act 1965 and 2016.

The offences include the failure, among others, to file annual returns; to prepare, circulate and submit financial statements; to hold annual general meetings (for public companies); to respond to SSM notices, and failure to present financial statements, he said.

At the event, Saifuddin also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) and the Monash University Malaysia, Brickfields Asia College (BAC) and the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER).

He said the collaboration was to develop MyCC’s education and research activities as well as its advocacy programmes.

It was also to strengthen the implementation of the Competition Act 2010 to better protect healthy competition processes for businesses and consumers, he said. — Bernama