Perak police confirm Paul Yong’s house broken into

Last Wednesday, Yong said his home was broken into last month and all rooms were ransacked except the one previously used by the Indonesian who alleged he raped her. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 9 — Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain verified today that DAP assemblyman Paul Yong’s home was burgled as the latter said last week.

In his statement publicising the break-in, Yong hinted at a possible connection to his criminal trial for allegedly raping his former domestic helper.

However, Razarudin only said that the case was a home invasion.

“This is a genuine housebreaking case so we also don’t know whether this case is related to case which involves allegation on him (Yong) raping his former housemaid,” he told reporters when met at the “Programme Jalinan Kasih” in Mydin Meru here.

Last Wednesday, Yong said his home was broken into last month and all rooms were ransacked except the one previously used by the Indonesian who alleged he raped her.

He said two safes with case and documents were taken and stressed that more valuable items were left behind.

Today, Razarudin said four fingerprints were found at the home.

“The fingerprints have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. If we have a positive result, then we will take action,” he said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

He said they have interviewed the security guards in the area and residents nearby as well as checked available surveillance footage.

Razarudin said they still did not have a confirmation of how much was lost in the incident.

On August 23, Yong, the state executive councilor in charge of Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs, and new villages, claimed trial to the charge of raping an Indonesian helper at 52, Desa Meru 2, Meru Desa Park, Meru Raya here on July 7, between 8.15pm to 9.15pm.

Yong’s trial is set for February 10 to 14 next year.