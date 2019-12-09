Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan drops to 66

A family seeks shelter at a temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chenulang in Kuala Krai November 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 9 — Just 66 evacuees from 20 families are still at flood relief centres (FRCs) in Kelantan.

The Welfare Department’s InfoBencanaJKM application said that as at 8am, only two FRCs were still in operation.

They are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bakong in Pasir Mas which is sheltering 50 evacuees (18 families) and SK Pengkalan Kubor 2, Tumpat with 16 evacuees (two families).

Meanwhile, according to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal, the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is at 7.75m (0.75m above the alert level) while other major rivers in the state are at their normal levels.

The skies over Kelantan this morning are overcast with occasional moderately heavy rain and there is no closure of any major road to vehicles.

The year-end northeast monsoon floods in Kelantan this time around has claimed three lives.

In Johor Baru, Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said only 19 flood evacuees from five families, from Kampung Baharu, Kampung Changi and Kampung Jumis Bukit Raja in Teluk Ramunia were still at Sekolah Kebangsaan Teluk Ramunia which was opened as an FRC at 2.30pm yesterday. — Bernama