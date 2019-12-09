Finas board approves CEO Ahmad Idham’s bid to shorten term to one year

Ahmad Idham’s tenure as Finas CEO started on March 14 this year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Actor Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri will continue as chief executive of the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) until March 10 next year, its board announced today.

The board said the 45-year-old had requested to shorten his two-year tenure for personal reasons, without disclosing when the application was made.

“The Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) has received and approved an application from Finas chief executive Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri to shorten his service contract tenure to March 10, 2020 for personal reasons.

“Finas wishes to convey its deepest appreciation to Ahmad Idham for all his contributions as Finas chief executive officer and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” it said in a very brief statement.

Ahmad Idham’s tenure as Finas CEO started on March 14 this year.

His term to date has not been without controversy; he came under fire on social media last month after he tweeted a suggestion to censor the content of Netflix, claiming that he had been asked by some parents about the lack of regulation during a recent forum.

Some tweeters pointed out that Netflix has parental control options, while others pointed out that such video-streaming services were paid, adding that the subscribers were not forced to watch but have a right to choose shows they wanted.

Earlier today, the New Straits Times reported Ahmad Idham as declining comment when asked if he was asked to take a three-month leave of absence.

“Until an official announcement is made on this, I cannot comment further.

“Let Finas or the (Communications and Multimedia) minister issues a statement first,” he was quoted as saying.

He also emphasised that he did not apply for the position but was offered it, adding that he remains Finas CEO and will carry out his duties until his term ends.