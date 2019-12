File picture of the body of an elephant found by wildlife officers in a seated position. Another elephant was found dead today. — Photo courtesy of Sabah Wildlife Department

LAHAD DATU, Dec 9 — Another elephant was found dead in Sabah today.

Lahad Datu Wildlife Department officer Sylvester Saimin said the carcass was found in Bakapit near here at 6.30am by a plantation worker.

“We have gone to the scene and investigations are underway. We will give further information once the post-mortem is released,” he said.

Several elephants have been found dead in Kalabakan, Sungai Kinabatangan, Beluran over the past four months. — Bernama